Watch! US man dances on Bengali folk song Komola

A US man dancing to the remixed version of the Bengali folk song Komola has gone so viral on social media. US dancing dad Ricky Pond on Monday posted this video. Ricky has managed to impress the audience once again with his dancing skills. The video has got over 62,000 views.

Sharing the video Pond captioned “Such a fun song. How did I do so many requests for this one (sic)." Impressed fans commenting on his video wrote “Thank you, sir, finally my wish has come true reel on Bengali song (sic)." While another wrote, "This song is Bengali, and being a Bengali I am proud (sic)."

Bengali folk song Komola has several versions, and singers Shaan and Akriti Kakar released the latest version of it.

Ricky Pond is a graphic designer who was born in Utah. He currently lives on the West Coast of Washington State. Along with his wife Roxane and kids. Pond started making a video on TikTok and his dancing video went immensely popular on social media, now he is an inspiration to many and has a massive fan following on social media.