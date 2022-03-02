Watch Video: Lion almost attacks TikToker, video goes viral

Pakistan's Tiktok star Hareem Shah has always been in the news due to some controversy. She shared a video that went viral. Harim posted the video on her Instagram, which shows her posing for a photo with a lion. But suddenly the lion's mood changes and it attacks Hareem. However, the situation almost turned disastrous when the handler lost control of the lion and it tried attacking Shah.

In this video, you can see that Harim poses for a photo with Lion. The video shows Hareem taking a picture with the lion but soon afterwards, she could be seen running away from the wild animal. However, the person regains control of the lion.

"Acha khaasa target tha (it was a good target), the lion should have been unleashed," wrote a user."Lion knows who to attack," wrote another user along with laughing emoji.