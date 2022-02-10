Watch Video! Man stuck in steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains rescue army troops

R Babu, 20, who was stranded on a hill in Palakkad area of ​​Kerala for two days, was rescued by the Indian Army. News of the young man's rescue went viral on social media. Many tried to save him, but they could not reach the place where he was trapped. Eventually the army was called in to help. The army tried its best to get the young man out of the valley, who had been starving for two days. The jawans landed on the mountain with the help of a helicopter and then the thrill of rescuing the young man began. A video of how the young man was rescued by Army personnel has gone viral on social media. With the help of a rope, the jawans formed a chain and a jawan approached the young man. After that, the jawan first gave the young man a bottle of water.

Mr Babu who slipped off a cliff & was stranded in a steep gorge for over 48 hours. He had been stranded on Malampuzha hill in Palakkad area since Monday. Upon learning that the young man was stranded in a steep gorge, rescue teams rushed to his rescue. But, it was very difficult to get to where Babu was stuck. For the past two days, Babu had been holding his life in a small pit on the mountain. Soldiers from the Southern Command INDIAN ARMY arrived and rescued the young man.

R Babu had gone for trekking at the top of Cherad hill with his two friends. However, as the hill was very high, the two friends returned half way, but Babu continued to climb the peak. After reaching the top of the hill, Babu's foot slipped and he got stuck in the valley on the side of the hill.

#Watch Rescue of Babu who was stuck on a cliff in Pallakkad Kerala yesterday by Army troops.superb visuals pic.twitter.com/WqqTZThzLQ — Ajit Kumar Dubey (@ajitkdubey) February 10, 2022