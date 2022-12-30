Watch: Video of Rishabh Pant's horrific car crash goes viral!

The Indian men's cricket team's wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, met with an accident in the early hours of Friday, December 30. The cricketer was travelling to Roorkee when he met with an accident on National Highway 58 near Hammadpur Jhal. The cricketer was travelling to Roorkee when he met with an accident on National Highway 58 near Hammadpur Jhal.

Pant was driving the car, and, according to the local police, he fell asleep before hitting the divider. People in the area rushed to the scene and helped Pant. Pant's face was covered in blood following the accident, according to one viral video. Pant's car caught fire after the accident, as shown in the viral video.