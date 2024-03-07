"Where is Bazball Approach": Netizens Roast England After Team Gets All Out for 218 Against India in Dharamshala Test
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 7, 2024 04:27 PM2024-03-07T16:27:44+5:302024-03-07T16:28:24+5:30
England's batting woes continued in the ongoing five-match Test series against India, as they were dismissed for 218 on ...
England's batting woes continued in the ongoing five-match Test series against India, as they were dismissed for 218 on Day 1 of the fifth Test at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (March 7). Opting to bat, England's innings featured promising starts from Zak Crawley (79), Ben Duckett (27), Joe Root (26), Jonny Bairstow (29), and Ben Foakes (24), but they failed to convert them into substantial scores.
A significant setback for England was the early dismissals of skipper Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, and James Anderson, all departing for ducks. Kuldeep Yadav showcased his brilliance with the ball, claiming a fifer and becoming the fastest Indian to reach 50 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled. In his 100th Test, Ravichandran Ashwin also excelled, securing a four-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed by dismissing Joe Root.
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disappointment and roasted England for their subpar batting performance on what was considered a batting-friendly pitch.
Where is Bazball Approach 😭😭😂😂— Khabri_Prasang (@Prasang_) March 7, 2024
Bazball in Bazball in India— Sai Teja (@csaitheja) March 7, 2024
other countries pic.twitter.com/eM5JRTGQBi
Kaha gya bazball wala tweet tumhara pic.twitter.com/EOdjUX8iYS— Aayu (@rahulsingh32221) March 7, 2024
RIP! Bazball #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/1XjjTNvsZL— Shubham Singh (@TheSinghTweets) March 7, 2024
RIP BAZBALL#INDvENG#INDvsENG#BCCI#sportskepic.twitter.com/YW8VJ1uNA9— Cheems Hindu 🕉️ (@prav077) March 7, 2024
Kuldeep & Ashwin Anna 🫡#INDvENG#KuldeepYadav#Ashwin100 Bazball pic.twitter.com/DwBCWxPwRL— 𝕜ⅈꪀᧁ𝟙𝟠🚩 (@crickeking18) March 7, 2024
Read Also | English Fans Build Snowman in Dharamsala to Celebrate Jonny Bairstow's 100th Test, Video Goes Viral
Open in app