Wild Bear Hugs Shivling at Chandi Mata Mandir Chhattisgarh; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video from the Chandi Mata Mandir in Bagbahara, Chhattisgarh, has captured the hearts of many as it shows a wild bear affectionately hugging a Shivling. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the bear seemingly praying and showing love towards Lord Shiva.

In the video, the bear can be seen wrapping its arms around the Shivling, gently resting its head on the idol as if offering worship in its own way.

Wild Bear Hugs Shivling

The bear's actions have sparked a wave of spiritual reactions online, with many netizens expressing love towards bear. Comments flooded in with devotees chanting "Har Har Mahadev," reflecting the deep cultural and religious sentiments associated with the scene.