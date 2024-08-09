2024 Trends: What's New on India's Online Selling Platforms Radar?

India's e-commerce industry stands at an inflexion point. Projected to grow from $50 billion GMV currently to over $350 billion by 2030, exponential growth lies ahead. Thanks to democratised internet access, digital commerce is also steadily permeating Tier 2 and 3 regions. For online sellers, this transition signifies massive potential across untapped segments. This article covers upcoming trends to shape e-commerce sales in 2024.

Personalisation and Segmentation

Generic products will no longer suffice as customers expect tailored experiences. E-commerce personalisation engines allow for the customisation of product discovery, recommendations, pricing, creatives, and more based on buyer personas, purchase history, demographics, etc. Sellers must leverage data and insights to customise funnels.

Interactive Commerce Formats

Video and live streaming have brought an interactive layer into online retail. Innovative formats like shoppable short videos, seller live streams, AR-powered try-ons, and more immerse and excite buyers while informing purchase decisions. Sellers must tap these experiential mediums through Live, Stories, and 3D imaging tools on e-commerce sites to showcase unique value propositions creatively.

Voice-Based Selling

Voice commerce is on the rise. This is mainly due to the ease of using AI assistants. Searches and re-orders through voice commands are seeing high adoption rates. Additionally, innovative formats like 'see now, buy now' videos are enhancing live selling experiences. In just one year, voice-based transactions for sellers have soared, with millions of transactions recorded. This underscores the importance of creating voice-optimised listings to leverage the growing wave of voice commerce fully.

Omnichannel Selling Presence

As organised retail recovers, omnichannel models merging offline and online selling gain prominence. Unified inventory, order management, and CRM across in-store, web, and mobile channels enable seamless buying journeys. Omnichannel strategies hence help better engage customers.

Sustainable Business Models

For eco-conscious millennials and Gen Z, sustainability influences purchase decisions. Online sellers who are serious about responsible consumption must incorporate green practices across packaging, sourcing, delivery fleet, plastic use minimisation, and more.

Small Town Opportunity

India's digitising villages and smaller cities present a vast landscape to tap into. Marketplaces are expanding next-day delivery reach across Tier 2 and 3 regions, giving sellers access to high-intent buyers. Adopting vernacular interfaces, communication, and marketing, therefore, becomes key.

Conclusion

These emerging innovation areas possess exciting potential to unlock for e-commerce sellers in 2024. Get future-ready by embracing personalisation, interactive formats, voice, and video commerce channels alongside omnichannel selling. Also, tap into smaller cities and leverage analytics for informed decisions. Identify ideas best aligned with your business strengths.