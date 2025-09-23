AB PM-JAY turns 7: Moving toward a healthier India where no one is left behind, says Nadda 

New Delhi, Sep 23 The Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has redefined healthcare in India, and is now moving towards a healthier India, where no one is left behind, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday on the seventh anniversary of AB PM-JAY.

Launched on September 23, 2018, AB PM-JAY is the world’s largest health insurance scheme, providing accessible and affordable healthcare to the common man.

The AB PM-JAY provides health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries. This corresponds to 12.37 crore families constituting the economically vulnerable bottom 40 per cent of India's population.

“Today marks seven successful years of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, the world’s largest government-funded health assurance scheme launched under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Nadda shared in a post on X.

“Reaching over 55 crore beneficiaries, it now provides universal health coverage for every citizen above 70, regardless of socio-economic status. This scheme has been a true friend to families, providing support during their most vulnerable times,” he added.

The health insurance scheme has been key in reducing Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) through increased social security and primary health spending.

Till June, more than 9.84 crore hospital admissions worth over Rs. 1.40 lakh crore have been authorised under the flagship AB PM-JAY scheme, as per Health Ministry data.

Further, “a total of 31,466 hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme across the country, out of which 14,194 are private hospitals” till June. More than 41 crore Ayushman Cards have also been created across the country.

“A Swasth Bharat is key to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. With over 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs nationwide, the initiative has redefined healthcare, bridging disparities and providing millions with safe, reliable, and dignified access to medical services,” Nadda said.

He credited the success of Ayushman Bharat to “the united efforts of the government, healthcare providers, and citizens. Together, we move toward a healthier India where no one is left behind”.

“As we celebrate seven years of Ayushman Bharat, our aim is a future where every Indian, regardless of income or geography, has equal access to high-quality health care. The task is immense, but our resolve is firm,” Nadda said.

“In the years ahead, Ayushman Bharat will remain a symbol of PM Narendra Modi's vision, the government's commitment and the nation's determination to protect the health of its people,” he added.

