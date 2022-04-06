Acer launches the Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India

Acer has unveiled a new gaming laptop called the Acer Nitro 5. It comes with Windows 11, features one of the most powerful graphics processor and is powered by Intel's 12th Generation of processors. The Acer Nitro 5’s base variant with the Intel Core i5-12500H processor, paired with 8GB RAM starts at Rs 84,999 in the country. The top of the line variant with a Core i7-12700H processor and 16GB RAM costs Rs 1,09,999.The newly arrived Nitro 5 gaming laptop is built around a 15.6-inch FHD+ ComfyView LED-backlit TFT IPS display with a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Powering the laptop are the latest 12th-generation Intel Core chipsets. Consumers get to choose between two processor options: i5-12500H or Intel Core i7-12700H, along with up to 12GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD + 1TB 2.5-inch HDD storage. Gaming on the laptop is supported by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of DDR6 memory. The Nitro 5 runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box and carries a four-zone RGB keyboard and a dedicated NitroSense Key. Other features of the Nitro 5 include dual 2W speakers, Killer Ethernet E2600 for wired connectivity and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless adapter. There’s a four-cell 57.5Whr battery, multi-gesture touchpad, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth v5.1 and Thunderbolt 4. The Nitro 5 has a 720p HD webcam that is available with a Temporal Noise Reduction feature and dual microphones.