Adani Cement becomes 1st Indian cement company to adopt global TNFD framework

Ahmedabad, Nov 14 Adani Cement has become the first in the Indian cement industry to adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations, joining a select group of global industry leaders championing nature-positive business transformation, it was announced on Friday.

With this, Adani Cement -- comprising India’s iconic and most trusted cement brands Ambuja Cements and ACC -- has joined seven global cement players to adopt the TNFD framework.

Adani Cement will formally adopt TNFD-aligned recommendations from FY26, enhancing its transparency and accountability in environmental performance.

"Our adoption of the TNFD framework marks a pivotal moment in Adani Cement’s journey towards nature-positive growth and climate leadership. We are proud to be the first in our industry to commit to TNFD-aligned disclosures, reflecting our belief that responsible business is the foundation of long-term success,” said Vinod Bahety, CEO–Cement Business, Adani Group.

This commitment builds on the company’s recent advances in decarbonisation, including the world’s first commercial deployment of Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology.

“We are accelerating progress towards Net Zero, enhancing biodiversity, and building resilience across our operations. Our focus on innovation, digitalisation, and renewable energy, supported by the Adani Group’s integrated ecosystem, positions us to deliver superior value for all stakeholders while supporting India’s sustainable development goals,” Bahety noted.

The TNFD is a global, science-based initiative founded by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and Global Canopy.

It guides companies in integrating nature-related considerations into strategic decision-making and corporate reporting.

Moreover, Adani Cement has already institutionalised robust ESG standards, including large-scale afforestation under which it has already carried out plantation of over 7 million trees, water stewardship in which it has achieved 12x water positivity, and biodiversity conservation across its manufacturing sites and operations.

On Wednesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) became India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace the TNFD framework, setting a new benchmark for nature-positive infrastructure development.

