Amazon Prime Video Membership: New Rules on Screen Limits Effective From January 2025; Check Details

New rules are set to be implemented for Amazon Prime users, particularly for those who share their accounts with friends or family. While these changes are not as strict as Netflix's policies, they could impact users starting from January 2025. Amazon has announced that, beginning the new year, Prime subscribers will be limited to logging in on only 5 devices per account, with a maximum of 2 devices being TVs. This means users will only be able to watch Prime Video on two TVs simultaneously. If a third TV is logged in, one of the existing devices will need to be logged out.

According to Amazon's new policy, "With a Prime membership, you and your family can enjoy Prime Video on up to 5 devices. Starting in January 2025, we are updating our terms of use in India to include two TVs out of the five devices. You can manage your devices on the Settings page or purchase another Prime membership to watch on more devices."

Previously, Prime users were allowed to log in on up to 10 devices simultaneously, including phones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. Under the new rules, users will now be restricted to watching Prime Video on a maximum of 5 devices at a time, including only 2 TVs.

Additionally, Amazon’s updated policy states that users can remove or replace 2 devices every 30 days. This means if you have multiple devices linked to your account, you can remove 2 of them within a 30-day period and replace them with new devices. This change aims to reduce frequent device changes and enhance account security.

Amazon Prime membership prices in India remain at Rs 299 per month, Rs 599 quarterly, and Rs 1,499 annually. Additionally, there is an annual Prime Lite plan available for Rs 799 and a Prime Shopping Edition plan for Rs 399. Starting in 2025, unlimited ad-free streaming will be available on up to five devices, including a maximum of two TVs, under these new rules.