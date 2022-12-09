Amazon reveals anime MMO game 'Blue Protocol'

San Francisco, Dec 9 Amazon has revealed a new anime-style massively multiplayer online (MMO) game titled 'Blue Protocol' at 'The Game Awards', which is scheduled to be launched in the second half of next year.

The game is developed by Bandai Namco and will be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, reports The Verge.

The game is described as a multiplayer action role-playing game (RPG), which allows players to choose different roles and enjoy either the story or multiplayer mode.

A closed beta of the game for PC players is expected to be released early next year.

According to Amazon's vice president of games, Christoph Hartmann, the publishing arrangement came mainly because the company wanted to work with Bandai Namco.

"We always want to be a third-party publisher regardless of how successful our games are," Hartmann told The Verge.

"Just from a portfolio perspective, you can have different genres, entertain different types of players, and have an opportunity to find new people you wouldn't find internally," he added.

Blue Protocol executive producer Sokichi Shimooka said that one of the advantages of working with Amazon is the "transmedia opportunities".

