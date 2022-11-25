Amazon to shut food delivery business in India

New Delhi, Nov 25 Amazon said on Friday that it is shutting down its food delivery business in India, a day after it announced to shut down its edtech vertical in the country.

Amazon started its food delivery service in India in May 2020.

"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food," said a company spokesperson.

"We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programmes in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners," the spokesperson added.

The company had kicked off Amazon Food in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, Amazon had said that it is shutting down its edtech offering called Amazon Academy's operations in India starting August 2023, and will refund the full fee to those who enrolled in the current academic batch.

The e-commerce behemoth officially launched Academy (previously called JEE Ready) last year.

