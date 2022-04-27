Android Smartphones faces security flaw in audio format of phone

Today's news for Android smartphone users may be worrying. According to some reports, users of Android smartphones may face a lot of difficulties. There are some issues with the security of the phone's audio format. As a result, about 67% of Android smartphones can fall into the trap of security attacks. This information has been given by the researchers of Check Point Research. This report is for the year. Researchers say that the same thing happened last year. A patch was issued for that. However, this does not mean that the danger has been averted. Millions of smartphones are still under its sway.

The report also says that anyone can easily take advantage of the flaws of Android phones. Through it, any scammer can send song to your phone. If the user hears this song, the hacker can inject the malicious code into the user's device. If this happens then the hacker gets access to the user's device. Researchers at Checkpoint Research have discovered this error. They have used the Apple Lossless Audio Codec to find out. According to Checkpoint Research researchers, when errors were used in the ALAC file, it appeared that the device could be attacked by a remote code execution. By doing so, the hacker can access the camera of the user's phone. It can also infect the device with malware.