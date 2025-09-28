APEC CEO Summit to put AI in focus as global tech leaders weigh attendance

Seoul, Sep 28 Next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Gyeongju is expected to shine a global spotlight on artificial intelligence (AI), with attention centering on whether top executives from Nvidia, OpenAI and other tech giants will take part in the gathering.

Scheduled for October 28-31 as an official side event of the multilateral summit between APEC leaders in Gyeongju, about 330 kms southeast of Seoul, the forum for global chief executive officers (CEOs) is being organised by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), reports Yonhap news agency.

The KCCI serves as the secretariat of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) for next month's summit. ABAC is a private-sector advisory body that delivers recommendations from business leaders to their respective governments, such as removing trade barriers.

Government and business leaders are working to finalize the participation of high-profile business figures, whose attendance at the CEO event could put AI as one of the major themes.

At the top of the list of prospective attendees is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. An Nvidia representative told Yonhap News Agency that nothing has yet been fixed, but a separate industry source said Huang's visit is "most likely confirmed."

KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also leads SK Group, personally invited Huang last month at a business roundtable held on the sidelines of a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Huang had reportedly responded positively, with industry sources suggesting he is preparing to lead a dedicated AI session on the final day of the APEC CEO Summit.

He could also hold separate meetings with the South Korean president and other heads of state, and possibly visit the semiconductor facilities of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is another closely watched figure. Chey also reportedly extended a personal invitation to Altman during their July meeting at OpenAI's San Francisco office.

The U.S. AI giant recently launched an office in Seoul, pledging to support Korea's "sovereign AI" policy initiative. It is also working with local tech giant Kakao Corp. on ecosystem integration, and is exploring partnerships with Samsung and SK hynix in semiconductors and hardware.

Outside of the CEO gathering, AI will also serve as a key topic during the APEC leaders' summit, with the South Korean president having pledged to share Seoul's "APEC AI Initiative" at next month's event.

"We will strive to ensure that the vision of 'AI for all,' where advances in cutting-edge technology contribute to the universal values of humanity, becomes the "new normal" for the international community," Lee said in his recent address at the 80th U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Other possible attendees from global big tech companies include Apple's Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai of Google and Citigroup's Jane Fraser.

From China, Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew are also reportedly considering visits.

With many CEOs expected to confirm their schedules by mid-October, business leaders here, led by Chey, are reportedly mobilizing their global networks to secure participation.

"The KCCI will work closely with the government to turn the APEC CEO Summit into a platform for connection and cooperation among global companies," Chey said, adding the event will be used as an opportunity to showcase the innovative capabilities and sustainability of South Korean firms.

Chey has insisted the summit will serve as a "massive showcase" for the strength of the South Korean economy.

"Business leaders are also expected to use the upcoming Chuseok holiday period to brainstorm ways to expand cooperation with global tech heavyweights set to attend the APEC CEO Summit," an industry official said.

