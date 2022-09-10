Apple delays iCloud shared photo library launch with iOS 16

San Francisco, Sep 10 Apple is delaying the launch of iCloud Shared Photo Library feature for a later iOS 16 release.

Apple webpage now lists the feature as "coming later this year."

Furthermore, it has also removed it from the latest iOS 16 betas, reports AppleInsider.

Apple announced iCloud Shared Photo Library as part of iOS 16 to release on September 12.

When it is launched, the feature will let you and up to five other people automatically share a collection of photos.

The feature is different from Shared Albums in iCloud which is still available. Shared Albums works with or without iCloud Photos.

According to the report, the feature may likely be launched with new iPads later this fall.

With the currently available Shared Albums in the Photos app, you can share photos and videos with just the people you pick.

They can also add their own photos, videos, and comments. Shared Albums works with or without iCloud Photos and My Photo Stream, according to Apple.

iOS 15 was also launched without SharePlay, Universal Control, and better Find My support for AirPods and those features were rolled out over the next few months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor