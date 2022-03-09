Apple Event 2022: Apple announces Mac Studio and Studio Display With M1 Ultra Chip

Apple Mac Studio will come with M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipset option. The Mac Studio is a high-performance desktop with a single aluminimum body in a small compact form factor. It has a unique double sided blower to handle the thermals. The Mac Studio has four thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports at the back and 2 USB-C ports at the back (the M1 Ultra version's ports are Thunderbolt 4 as well), a 10G Ethernet port, an HDMI port and an audio jack as well. The Mac Studio comes with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 built in.

The Max Studio with M1 Ultra will support up to 128GB RAM, while the M1 Max will support a maximum of 64GB RAM. The maximum storage capacity support is 8TB SSD. The Max Studio can also play 18 8K streams together. The Max Studio with M1 Ultra is faster than Apple's top of the line Mac Pro as well. This is a desktop aimed at professionals such as artists, musicians, designers, 3D artists, scientists, etc. This is not a desktop for regular users. Apple has made a powerhouse of a chipset with the M1 Ultra and on the Mac Studio you get 90 percent faster CPU performance, 80 percent faster GPU performance compared to the Mac Pro with the existing hardware. Mac Studio with M1 Max starts at $1999 while the M1 Ultra version starts at $3999. The Studio Display starts at $1599. Apple's new Mac Studio and Studio Display will be up for pre-orders from today and be made available from March 18. Studio Display has 3 USB-C ports to connect to peripherals. It has a Thunderbolt port as well, which when connected to a MacBook Pro, it can also be used to charge the MacBook at 96W.