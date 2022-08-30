Apple iPhone 14 may support satellite communication

San Francisco, Aug 30 Tech giant Apple's next-generation iPhone 14 may come with its long-rumoured satellite communication feature that is likely to be used in emergency situations for texting or voice services.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, satellite communication is one of iPhone 14's test items before mass production, and Apple had completed hardware tests for this feature.

iPhone 14's satellite communication mainly provides emergency texting and voice services, the analyst wrote on medium.com.

The tech giant had already completed the hardware development of satellite communication in the iPhone 13. However, the report mentioned that the lack of support was because the business model had not been negotiated.

He also mentioned that the operator most likely to partner with Apple for satellite communication is Globalstar.

The company's flagship product launch event for this year will take place on September 7.

The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports.

