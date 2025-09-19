Apple 'Pro' and 'Air' retail art installations steal show in India amid long queues for iPhone 17

New Delhi, Sep 19 Long queues were seen outside Apple's own retail stores across India on Friday, with the impressive ‘Pro’ and ‘Air’ retail art installations outside Mumbai’s flagship Apple BKC store drawing audience attention as they received the new iPhone 17 series.

The installations and long queue highlighted the excitement for the iPhone 17 series' debut in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted an image of the BKC store on X, showcasing the elaborate decorations, a giant iPhone 17 Pro hoarding on one side and an iPhone Air display on the other.

Buyers expressed their satisfaction with store availability and design to IANS. A customer reported buying an iPhone 17 Pro Max immediately, while another, who arrived at 2 a.m. for a Cosmic Orange 256GB model, described the colour as “amazing.”

A buyer said, “I bought the iPhone 17 Pro Max on the first day. It was a great experience and the availability was good. Apple has introduced something new this year."

Another resident of Delhi who traveled to Mumbai to buy the latest Apple iPhone 17 series shared his experience. He said, “I came to stand in line at 2 a.m. last night... I got the iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange 256GB... The colour is amazing and I can’t wait to set it up...”

Another customer reported buying two iPhones after arriving at 6:30 a.m., commending the “smooth” in-store process.

Apple employees at the Mumbai-BKC store welcomed the first customers with cheers and applause.

Similar celebratory displays are anticipated at other flagship locations in the country.

In the last several years, Apple executives, including Cook, Greg Joswiak, and Deirdre O’Brien, have celebrated new iPhone launches at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York City.

Apple launched iPhone 17 on September 9, featuring the new Center Stage front camera, a 48MP Fusion Main camera with an optical-quality 2x Telephoto; and a new 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera that captures expansive scenes and macro photography in more detail.

The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is bigger and brighter, the company claimed. With the new Ceramic Shield 2, the front cover is reported to be tougher, with 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare. The phone is powered by the latest-generation A19 chip for higher performance and longevity.

