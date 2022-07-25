Apple ramps up efforts on self-driving car, files new patents

Tokyo, July 25 Apple has ramped up its efforts to develop a self-driving car, and has filed several new patents in software and hardware related to riding comfort such as seats and suspension, the media reported on Monday.

The iPhone maker is also working on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, which allows cars to communicate with each other and connect to the Internet of Things (IoT), reports Nikkei Asia along with analytics company Intellectual Property Landscape.

The report found that from 2000 till June 1 this year, Apple applied for and published 248 automobile-related patents.

While most of Apple's applications in 2021 have yet to be published, eight were published.

In January 2021, Hyundai Motor was said to be in talks with Apple for self-driving technology. The South Korean automaker later denied this.

Apple remains tight-lipped about its self-driving ambitions.

Thye company has reportedly hired veteran Ford executive Desi Ujkashevic, as the iPhone maker plans to launch an electric car in 2024.

Ujkashevic, who is Ford's global director of safety engineering, will join Apple to help it develop a fully electric autonomous car.

She worked on a range of Ford and Lincoln SUVs, as well as Ford's Fiesta and Focus compact cars.

According to a report in TheElec earlier this year, Apple partnered with a South Korean outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company to develop its car's autopilot technology.

Apple Car is also expected to use LED screens all over the vehicle to inform other drivers what the self-driving system is doing.

The display would show braking information, the speed of the car and other messages in the form of graphics as well as video.

The upcoming Apple Car is expected to use a 'C1' chip based on the A12 Bionic processor, with in-cabin AI capabilities such as eye-tracking.

