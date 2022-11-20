Apple's watchOS 9 brings proper battery-saving mode

American tech giant Apple is introducing a true power-saving mode for the Apple Watch in the latest watchOS 9 update, extending the watch's battery life when necessary.

According to GSM Arena, this mode can be activated manually through the Control centre or the settings menu. It also prompts the user when there's a 10 per cent battery charge left. It turns off automatically once it reaches 80 per cent on the charger.

The battery-saving mode turns off the more demanding features such as AoD, heart rate notifications, arrhythmia tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen measurements. Workout reminders are also turned off.

Interestingly, if there's no iPhone connected to the watch nearby, it will turn off Wi-Fi, and cellular connections. Incoming calls and notifications are also disabled, reported GSM Arena.

Surely, if a user needs a certain app that requires data or a Wi-Fi connection, the system will re-enable those. And if the watch stays within the phone's connection range, it will postpone notifications and deliver them every hour.

Of course, the overall performance of the watch in the new battery-saving mode will also be reduced, so animations and navigation as a whole won't feel as smooth, as per GSM Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor