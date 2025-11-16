Ayurveda’s global relevance reinforced via advancing scientific research: Dinesh Bhatia

New Delhi, Nov 16 Ayurveda’s global relevance is being reinforced through advancing scientific research and international collaboration, according to Ambassador of India to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia.

Speaking at the third International Ayurveda Conference, jointly organised by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) and Conayur Sao Paulo, Bhatia highlighted the growing collaboration between India and Brazil in traditional systems of healthcare.

The two-day event, held under the aegis of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), commemorated 40 years of Ayurveda in Brazil and brought together experts, practitioners, scholars, and students from across Latin America and India.

Ayurveda’s global relevance will further find expression at the forthcoming WHO-Ministry of Ayush Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, to be held in New Delhi from December 17-19.

The envoy acknowledged Brazil’s pioneering contribution as the first South American country to officially recognise Ayurveda and referred to the recent visit of Brazil’s Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, to the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, as a landmark in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Commending SVCC for its continued dedication to promoting Ayurveda and Indian culture, the Ambassador conveyed appreciation to the Ministry of Ayush for supporting such initiatives.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Dr. (Vaidya) Rajesh Kotecha, emphasised that Ayurveda embodies inclusivity, compassion, and the holistic equilibrium of body, mind, and environment.

He highlighted the strong India–Brazil partnership in traditional medicine, reinforced through a Memorandum of Understanding between the respective Ministries of Health and through institutional collaborations involving the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, and Brazilian universities.

Dr Kotecha lauded the teachers, researchers, and practitioners who have advanced Ayurveda in Brazil over the past four decades.

On behalf of Union Minister of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, he reiterated India’s commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to deepen cooperation between the two nations in advancing evidence-based traditional medicine.

Dr. Jyoti Kiran Shukla, Director of SVCC, emphasised the shared heritage of wellness traditions between India and Brazil and the role of SVCC and ICCR in promoting cultural and academic collaboration in Ayurveda.

The Consul General of India in Sao Paulo, Hansraj Singh Verma underscored the importance of India–Brazil cooperation in advancing natural and preventive healthcare solutions.

