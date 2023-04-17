BetterPlace acquires Malaysia-based TROOPERS to empower gig workforce

Bengaluru, April 17 Frontline workforce management SaaS platform BetterPlace on Monday announced the acquisition of TROOPERS, Malaysias leading flexi talent solutions technology player.

The acquisition marks BetterPlace's second major move this year, following its majority stake acquisition of blue-collar workforce fulfillment platform MyRobin in Indonesia earlier this year.

The acquisition, for which the financial details were not disclosed, of TROOPERS will accelerate its presence in the region and establish a stronger foothold in Southeast Asia, BetterPlace said in a statement.

It will integrate TROOPERS' automated gig matching and rostering features into BetterPlace's comprehensive SaaS platform.

"Southeast Asia is expected to see a significant growth in demand for gig workers in the next five years, with the gig economy growing by 31 per cent since 2017, well ahead of the growth in conventional workforce. In Malaysia alone, 84 per cent of hiring managers prefer hiring gig-workers," said Pravin Agarwala, Co-Founder and Group CEO, BetterPlace.

TROOPERS, founded in 2017, has helped over 50,000 gig workers in Malaysia find gig opportunities since its inception.

"Majority of the gig workforce in Southeast Asia is informal, making it difficult for workers to discover supplementary jobs or increase their earning potential. Additionally, workers may not have the necessary skills to match growing enterprise requirements," said Joshua Tan, Co-Founder and CEO, TROOPERS.

BetterPlace develops cutting-edge, tech-driven solutions that enable enterprises to be future-ready. The company's AI-powered enterprise platform provides robust matchmaking capabilities for companies seeking skilled candidates for gig and full-time positions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor