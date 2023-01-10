BMW recalls over 124K electric cars over crash risk

San Francisco, Jan 10 Automaker BMW has recalled over 14,000 electric vehicles for a software malfunction that may lead to a loss of power and an increased risk of a crash.

The recall covers iX SUVs and i4 and i7 sedans produced between October 14, 2021, and October 28, 2022.

The software issue relates to the high voltage battery electronic control unit, according to BMW.

"The high voltage battery electronic control unit (ECU) software may cause an interruption of electrical power," it said in the recall notice.

Specifically, a misdiagnosis can sporadically occur within the battery management electronics, which could cause the electronic control unit to reset.

"If a reset occurs, this could cause an interruption of electrical power," according to the company.

The owners of these cars can drive vehicles while waiting for a software update to fix the problem.

Last year, the automaker recalled a "small number" of 2022 i4 sedans and iX SUVs due to the risk of battery fires.

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a short-circuit in a high voltage battery increased the risk of a fire.

The recall was issued after BMW became aware of "a non-US field incident involving a 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40".

In June last year, Ford Motor recalled nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers over battery safety concerns, and told dealers to temporarily halt selling the popular electric vehicle.

The battery issue affects Mach-Es that were built from May 27, 2020, through May 24, 2022, at the automaker's Mexico plant.

