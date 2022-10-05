Centre approves 26,000 crore to install new 25,000 telecom towers

The Government has approved Rs 26,000 crore for installation of 25,000 of new telecom towers across the country in the next 500 days.

The minister said the measure was being taken as connectivity was vital for Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country, during the three day Digital Conference of State IT Ministers which conclude on Monday, according to an official statement of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the funds will ensure telecom connectivity across the country.

“He (The minister) congratulated all States and UTs for their speedy onboarding at . He also shared that the special assistance to States for capital expenditure worth Rs 2000 crore has been supported. He encouraged the States to be proactive and make business-friendly policies to attract businesses in their States,” said in a press release, referring to the government’s mega logistics project.