Centre launches BharatGen to create ethical, inclusive, multilingual AI

New Delhi, June 2 The Union government on Monday ‘Bharat Gen’ -- an indigenously developed large language model (LLM) tailored for Indian languages – to create ethical, inclusive, multilingual Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The LLM model was launched by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, at the BharatGen Summit -- India’s largest generative AI and LLM summit and hackathon.

The platform integrates text, speech, and image modalities, offering seamless AI solutions in 22 Indian languages.

“BharatGen is a national mission to create AI that is ethical, inclusive, multilingual, and deeply rooted in Indian values and ethos,” said Singh.

“This initiative will empower critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance, delivering region-specific AI solutions that understand and serve every Indian,” he added.

BharatGen aims to revolutionise AI development across India’s linguistic and cultural spectrum.

The initiative is supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and brings together a robust consortium of leading academic institutions, experts, and innovators.

Singh also spoke about AI-powered telemedicine services where an AI doctor communicates fluently in the patient’s native language.

“It not only builds trust but has a placebo-like psychological effect, enabling better care in remote regions connected with super-specialty hospitals across India,” he noted.

Singh also emphasised that BharatGen aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "India's Techade" -- not just for innovation but for inclusion.

He hailed India’s AI progress as a global benchmark, including CPGRAMS, now studied by several countries as a model grievance redressal system.

Developed under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), the BharatGen initiative is being executed through a network of 25 Technology Innovation Hubs (TIHs), four of which have been upgraded to Technology Translational Research Parks (TTRPs).

The Mission’s four pillars include technology development, entrepreneurship, human resource development, and international collaboration.

