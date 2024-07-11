CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning to Indian Android Users Amid Hacking Threat

Hackers can target smartphones and steal sensitive data, prompting CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) to issue a warning to Indian smartphone and tablet users, especially those using older Android versions. CERT-In said the importance of this warning, highlighting multiple vulnerabilities in the Android operating system that could be exploited by cyberattacks.

Due to these vulnerabilities, hackers can target your phone and steal its sensitive data. Users at risk include those with earlier versions of Android 12, Android 13, and Android 14, which have been found to be deficient.

The problem is attributed to deficiencies in the framework, system, Google Play system updates, kernel, ARM components, and Qualcomm closed source components. According to the agency, local attackers can exploit these vulnerabilities to steal sensitive data from users' phones.

If you are using an older version of Android, you should upgrade to the latest version as soon as possible.

