ChatGPT-Developer OpenAI to Unveil Competitor to Google Search On May 13

In a surprising move just a day before Google's annual I/O conference, OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, is poised to launch its own artificial intelligence-powered search product, according to Reuters. This announcement is anticipated to intensify competition with Google Search, which is owned by Alphabet.

According to Bloomberg's report, the AI-powered search product will be an extension of OpenAI's flagship ChatGPT, enabling it to retrieve information from the web and provide citations directly. Notably, OpenAI has registered the domain name 'search.chatgpt.com'.

Also Read | AI, ChatGPT, social media can worsen climate crisis: Study.

Users can expect search results to vary across devices, with different layouts for desktop and mobile. If launched, the proposed ChatGPT search engine could introduce a new revenue platform for publishers akin to Google AdSense.

Google currently dominates the search engine market with around 90% market share, followed by Microsoft Bing. Google has been actively incorporating AI features into its search engine for some time.