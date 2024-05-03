ChatGPT Down: OpenAI's AI Website and App Face Outage Globally

OpenAI’s ChatGPT users in India and across the globe are currently facing issues in generating responses. Users reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) said that the chatbot is not working on the mobile app and the website, and an error message pops up stating that the server is facing problems.

The AI chatbot is unable to generate responses and shows a “Request Timeout” message after a while. According to Downdetector, reported outages for OpenAI spiked up from 11 am on May 3 as more than 4,000 users reported outages. Some users have also reported issues with the website.

Downdetector Report on ChatGPT

Users from around the world have taken to social media platforms, stating that ChatGPT is currently facing a widespread outage. Multiple users on X are reporting that the AI chatbot is not working for them.

User on Twitter Reported

Another User on X (Twitter)

#ChatGPT down?? All conversation history gone + Settings option gone. pic.twitter.com/h4TuL9Yv2f — Sanket Savani (e/acc) (@Marswalkerr) May 3, 2024

However, OpenAI has not acknowledged the issue yet.