COAI welcomes govt's move to stop illegal signal boosters on e-commerce platforms

New Delhi, June 2 The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Monday welcomed the government's new guidelines aimed at stopping the online sale of illegal mobile signal boosters and wireless jammers.

The guidelines, issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on May 27, are seen as a major step to improve network quality and protect consumers from the harmful effects of unauthorised radio equipment.

The new rules, officially titled 'Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment including Walkie Talkies on E-Commerce Platforms, 2025', clearly ban the listing and sale of mobile signal boosters and jammers on online shopping platforms.

This is outlined in Clause 4(i)(b), which directly addresses these devices, citing their role in causing network disruptions and customer complaints.

The COAI has long raised concerns about the unchecked sale and use of these illegal devices. According to the industry body, these signal boosters are often installed without permission in homes and commercial buildings, leading to serious problems in mobile network performance for licensed telecom operators.

COAI Director General, Lt Gen Dr. S.P. Kochhar (retd), thanked both the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Department of Telecommunications for taking strong action on this issue.

"Clause 4(i)(b) of the guidelines is a strong validation of our concerns and advocacy. We believe this proactive step will go a long way in ensuring quality of service and upholding consumer rights," he said.

The COAI urged all e-commerce companies to fully follow the new rules and called for strict enforcement to ensure compliance.

The association also expressed its commitment to working with the government and other stakeholders to protect the country’s digital communications infrastructure.

The move is expected to improve mobile network services and reduce interference caused by illegal radio equipment, benefiting both telecom providers and millions of mobile users across India.

