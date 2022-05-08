Coimbatore cyber police warn residents against loan app traps

Chennai, May 8 The cyber security wing of the Coimbatore police has warned residents against mobile apps that are luring people into loan traps.

In a statement on Saturday, the cyber security wing said that just downloading these loan apps would lead to trouble.

The police said that there are more than 300 loan apps and once any of these apps are downloaded, there will be regular calls and harassment to share personal details.

While the borrowers will have to share Aadhar, PAN, and photographs of the applicant, contactand other details in the gallery are also transferred into the app account by the loan app providers.

'Fraud Alert' messages are sent to the contact details of the person who has taken the loan if he has not repaid it on time and also defame the person by making WhatsApp groups with these contacts.

Police said that even after the loan is repaid in full, the staff of the app company blackmail and take money from the people.

More than 30 complaints have been registered to the cyber security wing in the past few weeks, the statement said.

Police said that stringent action will be taken against those behind these apps.

