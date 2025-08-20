Commissioning of Kulasekarapattinam spaceport targetted for FY 27: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Aug 20 The commissioning of Kulasekarapattinam spaceport targeted for FY 2026-27, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Located in the coastal village of Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu, the spaceport is being built to launch small satellites, such as microsatellites and nanosatellites, using Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). It is the second launchpad of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Its construction began in March 2025, and the first SSLV launch is expected in 2027.

“Commissioning of Kulasekarapattinam spaceport is targeted in FY 2026-27. A total of Rs 985.96 crore has been allocated in funds to the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport. Till July 31, Rs 389.58 crore has been utilised for the project,” Singh said, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He added that the land acquisition has been completed except for the land for rerouting the East Coast Road. The site development works are complete, and construction work has commenced for technical facilities. Fabrication of various equipment and structures is in progress at different work centres.

After commissioning, the launches of SSLV and equivalent launch vehicles from Non-Government Entities (NGEs) are planned to be carried out from Kulasekarapattinam spaceport.

The Minister informed that the Kulasekarapattinam launch site will enhance the payload capability of satellite launch vehicles in the class of ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), while launching satellites to polar orbits.

“Launches to the functionally exceptional Sun Synchronous Polar Orbits (SSPO) from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, need maneuvering of the rocket to avoid the impact of spent stages over landmasses, and this will significantly reduce the payload capability,” he noted.

The payload capability of SSLV to SSPO while launching from Kulasekarapattinam is about 300kg, whereas the capability is inadequate for a useful payload while launching from SDSC SHAR.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor