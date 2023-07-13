Cong holds meeting of social media dept to intensify narrative in 5 poll-bound states

New Delhi, July 13 Ahead of the Assembly elections in five states later this year, Congress on Thursday held a meeting of the party's social media department to intensify its political narrative in these election-bound states.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "We had a very good meeting of the five election-bound states. These states are going to polls at the end of this year -- Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram."

He added that the General Secretaries, AICC In-charge, the PCC presidents, social media chairpersons and media chairpersons of these five states were present in the meeting.

Khera said that the meeting was conducted by K.C. Venugopal, who is the party's General Secretary (organisation) and Jairam Ramesh, who is the party's General Secretary of Media and Communication and Social Media.

The Congress leader added, "A lot of issues were discussed about how to intensify our narrative in these election-bound states. In two of the states, we have our government there… so how do we ensure smoother coordination between the organisation and the government in these two states and how do we ensure a proper coordination between the state units and the central leadership through communication and social media."

He said that all these things was discussed in a detailed manner.

Khera said that Venugopal also gave several constructive suggestions to ensure that the political attack on the BJP is intensified and there should be a seamless coordination between the Congress and the state party units.

--IANS

