Cyber extortion top concern for 37 pc Indian firms: Report

New Delhi, May 3 About 37 per cent of Indian organisations cited cyber extortion as a top concern as compared to 24 per cent globally, a new report said on Friday.

According to the cybersecurity company Splunk, about 25 per cent of Indian firms also cited attacks on cloud-based infrastructure as a top concern.

"As businesses in India navigate a complex cyber threat landscape that evolves with advancements in AI, Splunk's latest State of Security report reveals that the country’s security teams are ahead of the curve globally when it comes to establishing generative AI policies," said Dhiraj Goklani, Area Vice President, South Asia, Splunk.

The report surveyed 1,650 security leaders during December 2023 and January 2024. Respondents were in Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK and the US.

Moreover, the report mentioned that India has the highest percentage of organisations (66 per cent) that rated their security programmes as "extremely advanced", compared to 47 per cent globally.

They also have higher rates of increased collaboration across internal teams -- 58 per cent with software engineering, 52 per cent with engineering operations, and 78 per cent with IT.

According to the report, Indian firms were also particularly focused on cloud security, with 48 per cent citing it as a top initiative compared to 35 per cent globally.

India organisations were the most optimistic about how generative AI will tip the scales, with 51 per cent expecting defenders to gain a bigger advantage, versus 43 per cent globally.

About per cent have established generative AI security policies for end users, compared to 66 per cent globally, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor