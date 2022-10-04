Dailyhunt Partners with LinkedIn to Bring Curated News Insights to Its Users

Dailyhunt, India's #1 local language content discovery platform, has announced a one-year strategic partnership with the world’s largest professional network, LinkedIn, to make LinkedIn’s News and Insights available on the Dailyhunt app. Through this partnership, LinkedIn will leverage Dailyhunt’s Bharat-centric platform to strengthen its reach across Bharat with detailed news and curated insights.

Dailyhunt will be able to engage its users in a new way with access to LinkedIn News’ in-depth analysis of trending topics across business, technology, economy, and career. The two companies will also explore other partnership avenues in future that can help the growing community of working professionals.

Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech said, “At Dailyhunt, we are committed to innovating our offerings to meet the evolving content needs of our users. Our collaboration with LinkedIn News is designed to provide users with easy access to a plethora of comprehensive information. This will enable users to discover and stay updated on news topics and key developments across industries. We are pleased to partner with LinkedIn News in catering to the growing appetite among users to stay up-to-date with professional news.”

Nirajita Banerjee, Managing News Editor at LinkedIn India said “LinkedIn News has 200 editors spread across the world who create, curate, and cultivate news and views in the form of articles, short posts, or videos with an aim to build the voice of the global workforce through news, ideas, and community. With this partnership, our News coverage will reach a wider audience and help them gain knowledge that's critical for them to succeed professionally.”

Dailyhunt English language users can now access LinkedIn News stories on their news feed. Dailyhunt has worked towards onboarding multiple partners on the app in order to provide comprehensive content consumption options for its over 350 million users.

About Dailyhunt

Dailyhunt is India’s #1 local language content platform offering 1M+ new content artifacts every day in 15 languages. The content on Dailyhunt is licensed and sourced from a creator ecosystem of over 50,000+ content partners and a deep pool of over 50,000+ creators. Our mission is to be ‘the Indic platform empowering a billion Indians to discover, consume, and socialize with content that informs, enriches, and entertains. Dailyhunt serves over 350 million monthly active users (MAUs) every month. The time spent per daily active user (DAU) is 30 minutes per user per day. Its unique AI/ML and deep learning technologies enable smart curation of content and track user preferences to deliver real-time, personalised content and notifications.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional network, with over 850 million members worldwide and 92 million+ members in India. It connects the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful, and transforms the way companies hire, market, and sell. LinkedIn today is the go to knowledge marketplace for all professionals helping them to create, engage and share economic opportunities with members of the global workforce.