Delhi Metro expands WhatsApp-based ticketing system to all lines

New Delhi, Oct 5 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the expansion of its innovative WhatsApp-based ticketing system to all lines, covering the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro in collaboration with Meta and their authorised partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt Ltd.

Since its introduction on the Airport Express Line in June, passengers have been experiencing the convenience of this service. Passengers can now simply send a message with the text 'Hi' to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan the QR code to effortlessly purchase metro tickets using their smartphones across the whole network.

"WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform for the majority of Indians, and buying a metro ticket will now be as easy as messaging a friend or family member. We are confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel," Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said in a statement.

The key features of the WhatsApp ticketing service include -- up to a maximum of six QR tickets can be generated by a user in a single time, tickets can be booked between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all lines and from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the Airport Line (Orange Line), and ticket cancellations are not allowed in WhatsApp ticketing.

A marginal convenience fee will be applied to transactions made via credit/debit card, while no convenience fee will be charged for UPI-based transactions.

"Our goal is to simplify the transit experience for WhatsApp users, and this is another step in that direction. Every day, millions of commuters rely on the Delhi metro to reach their desired destinations, and we are thrilled to provide this ticketing experience within their WhatsApp chats," said Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor