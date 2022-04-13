Dew drops on spider's web help Prajwal Chougule win Apple iPhone challenge

New Delhi, April 13 Prajwal Chougule, a software engineer based in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, has become one of the winners of Apples ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge for his stunning image showing dew drops on a spiders web, the tech giant announced on Wednesday.

Chougule started with street photography and then moved to a more minimalistic style, as he likes isolating his subject to avoid clutter.

"I am a nature lover and love going on early morning walks, with my iPhone 13 Pro. The ‘golden hour' brings the best out of nature and is a photographer's delight," said Chougule.

"Dew drops on a spider's web caught my attention and I was fascinated how the dry spider silk formed a necklace, on which the dew glisten like pearls. It felt like a piece of art on nature's canvas," he added.

This year, top 10 winners were from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US — highlighting the global and diverse community of iPhone photographers.

"We invited the world to share their best macro shots, and our 10 winning photographers captured images that make even the smallest details seem epic — like dew drops on a spider's web, snowflakes on a dog's fur, and sea glass dazzling in the daylight — all encouraging us to slow down to take in the wonder around us," said Kaiann Drance, vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Apple.

A panel of expert judges from the industry and Apple reviewed worldwide submissions and selected 10 winning photos.

Mumbai-based Apeksha Maker was one of the judges, who is co-founder of commercial photography firm titled 'The House Of Pixels'.

"The well-arranged dew drops on the spider's web are captured with great detail. At first glance, the viewer could be deceived on what the subject is. The iPhone does a fantastic job at focusing on such a fine detail, with close to almost no definitive background," she said.

Over the course of several weeks earlier this year, iPhone photographers from around the world shared their best macro photos for the ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge'.

The iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the most advanced camera system ever in an iPhone, and for the first time, users can capture sharp, stunning macro images on the device they carry with them wherever they go.

The pro camera system on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max features new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, all powered by the A15 Bionic.

Some of the most impressive examples of macro photography are shots of seemingly everyday objects like a hairbrush, a food item, or a subject in nature like ice, snow, feathers, flowers, insects, or pets.

