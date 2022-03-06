Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering

San Francisco, March 6 Streaming service provider Disney+ announced that it will expand its offerings for consumers by introducing an ad-supported subscription in addition to its option without ads.

The company said that it will begin in the US in late 2022, with plans to expand internationally in 2023.

"Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone - consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers," Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

"More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families," Daniel added.

Disney leads the market with quality and premium ad experiences. It is home to the industry's premier ad-supported streaming services.

"Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic," said Rita Ferro, President, Advertising, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

The ad-supported offering is viewed as a building block in the Company's path to achieving its long-term target of 230-260 million Disney+ subscribers by FY24.

