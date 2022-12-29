Elon Musk announces 'server architecture changes' on Twitter, says platform should 'feel faster'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has planned yet another set of upgrades to the platform.

Taking to the microblogging site, the Tesla CEO wrote, "Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out".

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1608324539779551232?cxt=HHwWgMDU0bmp9dEsAAAA

"Twitter should feel faster," Musk added.

Numerous Twitter users took to the comments with baffled reactions to the sudden announcement.

"Do we need to restart the app?," one user wrote along with a meme featuring Musk holding a telephone captioned "Have you tried turning it off and on again?"

"Faster exactly how? It's always felt the same," another user wrote.

Yet another user wrote, "Yes I needed that ! Thank you Elon for all you do".

The update followed an outage of the microblogging platform in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the web version of the platform suffered a major outage. It was difficult for many users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in.

More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site as of 7:30 am EST (12:30 pm GMT), Al Jazeera reported citing Downdetector, which tracks website outages.

"User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet. The outage occurs two months after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal.

Meanwhile, the multi-billionaire on Wednesday announced that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably.

"New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk tweeted.

Musk stated, "Anyone who says that criticising them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist," in a follow-up tweet to his initial policy statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor