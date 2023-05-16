Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan 'insanely good'

New Delhi, May 16 Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he likes Indian food like butter chicken with naan, which according to one of his subscribers, is "insanely good".

A Musk subscriber/follower by the name Daniel tweeted that "I love basic b**** Indian food, it's so insanely good", while posting a picture of mouth-watering butter chicken with naan and rice.

The Tesla CEO replied: "True."

The post garnered more than 2.7 million views and more than 20K likes within no time. Even Musk's short reply gained 2.4 million views in a couple of hours.

Twitterati went berserk over Musk's liking for Indian food.

"That looks like North India on 2nd street (in downtown San Francisco)," posted one Twitter user.

Daniel replied: "It is. North India on the second. I'm sure you can DoorDash it to Twitter".

Another user wrote on his timeline: "Try Jammu's Rajma Chawal."

"Butter Chicken with Naan, nice choice," another wrote.

Several Indian Twitter users pitched for local cuisines, like Hyderabadi biryani, dosa and even home-cooked meals.

"You don't know Indian food till you try home-cooked traditional, ground-from-scratch fare. These hotel and restaurant Indian spreads are a mere scratch on the REAL THING," said a user.



