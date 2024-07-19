Elon Musk Terms Today's Microsoft Global Outage As 'Biggest IT Fail Ever'

Tech expert and billionaire Elon Musk took a swipe at Microsoft and termed it as 'biggest IT fail ever' after as a major disruption in the tech giant's cloud services led to widespread flight delays, impact stock markets and media services across the world.

In a comment on Financial Time's post on X (formerly Twitter), X owner said, "Biggest IT fail ever." Tesla CEO, who is known for instant and candid remarks on microblogging site, also shared an emoji on a meme, noted that despite everything else crashing, X was still functioning.

Biggest IT fail ever — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2024

"Everything else is down, but this app still works?" the post quipped.

In another tweet, he posted lighthearted remarks in which he called "Macrohard," implying that Microsoft performed worse.

After the brief outrage globally, President and CEO of CrowdStrike, George Kurtz, said CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. He said Mac and Linux operating systems not impacted due this update.

He further clarified that this is not a cyberattack or a security incident. "This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website," he state on X (formerly Twitter).

"We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers," Kurtz further added.