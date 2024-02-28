FASTag KYC Deadline on February 29: Know How to Update FASTag With THESE Easy Steps

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a stern deadline of February 29 for FASTag users to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details, failing which their accounts may face deactivation or blacklisting by banks. This stringent measure comes in response to reports of irregularities, such as multiple FASTags being issued for a single vehicle and the issuance of FASTags without proper KYC, contravening Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.

Action Against Non-Compliance

FASTag users who fail to update their KYC details by the deadline risk having their accounts deactivated or blacklisted by the issuing banks. This move is aimed at enhancing the security and compliance of the electronic toll collection system.

Background on the Issue

The NHAI's decision to enforce comprehensive KYC comes after instances of multiple FASTags being assigned to a single vehicle, leading to discrepancies in toll collection. Additionally, FASTags were reportedly issued without adhering to the RBI's KYC requirements, posing a potential risk to the system's integrity.

How to Upgrade FASTag KYC

To transition from a non-KYC customer to a full-KYC customer, users are required to follow a step-by-step process:

Login to IHMCL Customer Portal: Users need to visit the dedicated customer web portal at fastag.ihmcl.com, where they must use their registered mobile number and password or OTP for validation. Access My Profile: Navigate to the "My Profile" option in the Dashboard Menu to view KYC status and other profile details. Update KYC Details: Click on the 'KYC' sub-section, choose your "Customer Type," and submit the required ID Proof, Address Proof documents, passport size Photo, and Address as per Address Proof. Declaration: Users must confirm the authenticity of attached documents by ticking the declaration box to proceed with KYC verification. Verification Process: The KYC process will be completed within seven working days from the date of the request. Users can monitor the status on the Customer Portal's "My Profile" page.

Identifying Incomplete FASTag KYC

Users with incomplete KYC will be notified via email, SMS, or the application interface of the issuing bank. It is crucial to check for updates on the registered communication channels to avoid disruptions.

Online FASTag KYC Update

For FASTags issued by NHAI:

Visit the IHMCL FASTag portal. Login using registered credentials. Navigate to "My Profile" and check KYC status. Click on the 'KYC' sub-section, choose "Customer Type," and complete mandatory fields with ID Proof, Address Proof, passport size Photo, and Address details. Submit the Form.

For FASTags issued by different banks:

Visit NETC FASTag Request. Select the FASTag issuer bank. Login to the respective bank's FASTag portal. Update KYC details online.

Understanding FASTags

FASTags are electronic toll collection stickers in India that automatically deduct toll charges from a prepaid account linked to the tag. Utilizing Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, FASTags ensure seamless passage through toll plazas without manual payments.

Importance of Updating FASTag KYC

As part of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program, FASTags have become mandatory for all vehicles in India, with the aim of reducing congestion and enhancing toll collection efficiency on highways. To avoid disruptions in FASTag services, users are urged to update their KYC details before the February 29 deadline.