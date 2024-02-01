FASTag Kyc Updation Deadline Extended Till February 29

In a recent development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the extension of the deadline for the One Vehicle One FASTag initiative and completing KYC updation for the latest FASTag. Originally set to conclude on January 31, 2024, the deadline has now been extended until February 29, 2024.

The NHAI took the official handle of X to announce the deadline. "Attention FASTag users! The deadline for the One Vehicle One FASTag initiative and completing KYC updation for your latest FASTag has been extended till 29th February 2024," the Tweet read.

Attention #FASTag users! The deadline for #OneVehicleOneFASTag initiative and completing KYC updation for your latest FASTag has been extended till 29th February 2024.

NHAI's move comes after a recent report that multiple FASTags were being issued for a particular vehicle in violation of the Reserve Bank of India's order, and hashtags were issued without KYC. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notification under 'One Vehicle, One FASTag'.

However, the extension comes as a welcome relief for FASTag users across the country who were racing against time to ensure compliance with the mandatory KYC updation process. The One Vehicle One FASTag initiative, aimed at streamlining toll collection and enhancing efficiency at toll plazas, requires every vehicle to be equipped with a unique FASTag.