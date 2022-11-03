"Feedback appreciated, now pay": Elon Musk's reply to US politician over blue tick fee

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk never leaves a chance to give a befitting reply to his critics.

As he is currently facing backlash over his decision to charge Twitter users USD 8 per month to get a verified account, the Tesla CEO is making sure to reply to his trollers and critic with an epic response.

US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently took a dig at Elon Musk over the blue tick fee.

In her tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually an USD 8/mo subscription plan."

Replying to Alexandria, Elon reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee and quipped, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."

Musk's response left many netizens in splits.

"Savage," a social media user commented.

"Oh My God! Musk is epic," another one wrote.

In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy and make the social media service private. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share.

( With inputs from ANI )

