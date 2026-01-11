Germany’s Uniper nears Green Ammonia import deal with India

New Delhi, Jan 11 Germany’s state-owned energy company Uniper SE is close to signing a deal to buy green ammonia from India.

The agreement is expected to be finalised around the time of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India next week, marking a key step in strengthening clean energy ties between the two countries, as per reports.

Green ammonia, which is produced using renewable electricity, is a crucial input for making green hydrogen.

Germany is increasingly relying on green hydrogen as it looks to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and meet its climate goals.

While details of the volume involved in the proposed deal were not disclosed, reports said the move is part of Uniper’s strategy to diversify its energy supply base and secure long-term access to clean fuels.

Uniper, which was spun off from E.ON in 2016 and became state-owned in 2022, plays a major role in Europe’s energy security.

The company operates across several countries, including Germany, the UK, Sweden and the Netherlands, and is investing heavily in hydrogen and sustainable energy solutions as it targets carbon neutrality by 2040.

India, meanwhile, is rapidly emerging as a global hub for green ammonia and green hydrogen.

Backed by the National Green Hydrogen Mission, several large projects are being developed across the country.

Odisha has become a key centre, with companies such as ACME and Avaada setting up large-scale green ammonia plants, while AM Green is developing a major export-focused project at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

These projects aim to supply both domestic fertiliser needs and overseas markets, including Europe and Japan, at competitive prices.

Chancellor Merz will be on a two-day visit to India starting on the 12th of this month.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he will begin his visit in Gujarat, where he will pay homage at Sabarmati Ashram and take part in the International Kite Festival.

He is also scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mahatma Mandir and visit Dandi Kutir, a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and India’s freedom struggle.

