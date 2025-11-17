Gold, silver prices decline as stronger dollar weighs on demand

Mumbai, Nov 17 Gold and silver prices fell in the domestic futures market on Monday morning as the US dollar strengthened and global cues remained weak.

At early trade, MCX Gold December futures were trading 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 1,23,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also slipped, with MCX Silver December contracts down 0.38 per cent at Rs 1,55,424 per kg.

"Gold has support at $4035-4000 while resistance at $4115-4140. Silver has support at $50.30-49.85 while resistance is at $51.25-51.50," market experts said.

"In INR gold has support at Rs1,22,950-1,22,380 while resistance at Rs1,24,950-1,25,500. Silver has support at Rs1,53,850-1,52,500 while resistance at Rs1,56,740, 1,57,880," they added.

The dollar index gained 0.14 per cent, putting pressure on gold demand and prices. Since gold is priced in dollars, a stronger US currency makes the metal costlier for buyers using other currencies, which often reduces its demand.

Investors are now waiting for important US economic data due this week, including the September nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for Thursday.

These figures will give a clearer picture of the US economy’s health and help shape expectations for the Federal Reserve’s December monetary policy decision.

The recent US government shutdown had delayed the release of some economic data.

However, media reports indicate that the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis is preparing to update its schedule for upcoming data releases.

Gold and silver prices experienced a rollercoaster trend last week, slipping from their highs in the last two days after hawkish Fed comments dampened investor sentiment.

"The metals also softened as investors prepared for a busy week of delayed US economic data. The upcoming non-farm payrolls report is expected to offer crucial insight into the Federal Reserve’s policy direction," market watchers said.

"Expectations of a December rate cut dropped to 46 per cent after hawkish Fed signals. Despite near-term volatility, both precious metals are on track for their strongest annual performance in decades," they added.

Robust central bank buying and persistent safe-haven interest amid fiscal and geopolitical uncertainty continue to fuel bullion’s upward momentum, as per the experts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor