Google doubles down on infusing AI across products

New Delhi, Nov 2 From Maps to Search, Google has recently announced seven new artificial intelligence (AI) updates that offer more ways people can ask questions, search for information and get an AI overview across products.

Now, you’ll be able to ask Maps more complex queries, like “things to do with friends” to get answers curated with Gemini, quick answers to questions about a place — in addition to helpful review summaries when you don’t have time to read through each one, according to the tech giant.

“The latest AI update in Maps means that whether you’re traveling across town or around the world, you can get the most up-to-date information possible, when you need it. Make sure to also check out the new updates we’re making to Waze, Google Earth and our developer products,” said the company.

Now, the users can also upload PDFs, Google Docs, websites, YouTube videos and more to NotebookLM to glean new insights and get deeper dives on new topics.

Google Shopping has rolled out new AI to help you pick the right product for you.

The new Google Shopping — which is available in the US to begin with — uses AI to help take the guesswork out of finding the right products.

“For example, when researching a product, an AI-generated brief will give you more details about the most important things to know before buying. And, as you browse the results, you will see AI-generated briefs about what to consider before making a purchase, plus the products that may (or may not) be a good fit for your needs,” explained Google.

Google Search got a major AI update, expanding the types of questions people can ask.

In October, the company added even more updates, including helping people to identify songs in Circle to Search, shop for what they see and search with video.

All Chromebooks will now come with the Gemini app, and Chromebook Plus laptops include new Google AI productivity tools like Live Translate, Help me write, the Recorder app and Welcome Recap, which helps people pick right back up where they left off when logging into a Chromebook.

