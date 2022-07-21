Google Pixel 6a arrives in India, Check full details

Google I/O 2022, the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro are coming to India on July 28. The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders. It will be available for purchase on the online ecommerce platform Flipkart from July 28. Priced at Rs 43,999, the Pixel 6a will be available in charcoal and chalk colours, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Pixel Buds Pro will be available at Rs 19,990.

The Pixel 6a is powered by the Tensor chip, the first chip designed by Google. Additionally, it has the Titan M2 for security. Imaging has traditionally been one of the core features of the Pixel smartphones, and the Pixel 6a is no different. It sports a dual 12-megapixel camera system, wide and ultra-wide sensors, on the back supported by value-added Google features and technologies such as Night Sight, for enhanced low-light photography; Magic Eraser in Google Photos that makes distractions disappear; and Real Tone, which authentically represents all skin tones.The Pixel 6a comes with speech recognition features, including Recorder, Live Caption, and Live Translate. It will receive five years of security updates, alongside the latest features and updates, introduced by Google. The Pixel 6a will also be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.