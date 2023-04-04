Google quietly limits file creation in Drive

San Francisco, April 4 Tech giant Google has quietly limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive.

Now, users can create a maximum of five million files in Drive, reports The Verge, citing sources.

According to Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer, this change aims to "maintain strong performance and reliability" and will help prevent "misuse" of the company's systems.

Richendrfer further mentioned that when the users reach the limit, they will receive a notification and also that users can contact Google support to address the issue.

Although five million files might seem absurd for one person to upload, some users have actually exceeded that number.

As reported by many users, it seems that the tech giant did not alert the affected users about the newly implemented limit before it took place, the report said.

