Google rolling out new UI for Drive, Docs, Sheets & Slides

San Francisco, March 7 Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out refreshed user interface (UI) for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides on the web.

"Following the release of Google Material Design 3, the refreshed user interface is purposefully designed to streamline core collaboration journeys across our products," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

In Drive, users will see improvements such as "Key actions surfaced inline on files, for quick access and increased productivity" and the "ability to select multiple items at a time and undertake batch operations for frequent tasks."

On the other hand, in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, there is a simplified UI at the top of users' docs, sheets, and slides, helping them to find frequently used actions faster.

